Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs (PLX AI) – Lanxess temporarily adjusts prices for inorganic pigments due to the massive increase in energy costs for electricity, gas and steam worldwide.Prices will rise by 300 euros per metric ton for iron oxide pigments and chrome oxide pigments …



