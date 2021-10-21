checkAd

Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs

Autor: PLX AI
21.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – Lanxess temporarily adjusts prices for inorganic pigments due to the massive increase in energy costs for electricity, gas and steam worldwide.Prices will rise by 300 euros per metric ton for iron oxide pigments and chrome oxide pigments …

  • (PLX AI) – Lanxess temporarily adjusts prices for inorganic pigments due to the massive increase in energy costs for electricity, gas and steam worldwide.
  • Prices will rise by 300 euros per metric ton for iron oxide pigments and chrome oxide pigments from all production sites
