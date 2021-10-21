checkAd

Star Alliance International Enters into an Investor Relations Agreement with SRAX(TM)

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) (www.Staralliancemines.com) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a twelve month agreement with SRAX which allows the company to utilize the benefits of Sequire, their online, information driven, investor relations platform.

Richard Carey, CEO of Star Alliance International, stated, "I am delighted to report that we have established a relationship with SRAX. The SRAX platform enables the Company to view and monitor specific buying and selling trends and use those insights to engage investors across several marketing channels. We believe the Sequire platform could be a significant step forward in our ability to meet or exceed the expectations of our investors. As always, our first concern is improving shareholder value. Stay tuned for more news."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", "we", "us") was originally incorporated with the name Asteriko Corp. in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, the Company acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment from Troy Mining Corporation. The Project is located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled over the years in California.

Since August 2019, although delayed by Covid 19 and the problems created by the fires in California last year, the Company has worked with the government departments so that a plan of operation of the mine can be submitted and approved.

Historical assay reports performed by top geologists were confirmed to show indications of significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our mining leases.

While primarily a gold recovery project, geologists and assay reports indicate the amount of recoverable silver available in quantity is equal to that of gold which adds to the potential profit of mining operations.

The Company plans to commence mining as soon as is feasibly possible and we are making every effort to move swiftly through planning, permitting and the assay process.

About SRAX

SRAX (SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intend to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information contact:

Richard Carey
E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com
Web Site: staralliancemines.com
Twitter: @staralliancin1

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669055/Star-Alliance-International-Enters-i ...

