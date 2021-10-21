checkAd

Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development

Autor: Accesswire
21.10.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on eCommerce, mobile payments and digital gift …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on eCommerce, mobile payments and digital gift cards, today announced its plans to build its crypto loyalty reward with Solana, the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto technology.

Solana is a decentralized blockchain built to enable scalable, user-friendly apps. According to the Solana white paper, the Solana network could theoretically process 710,000 transactions per second (TPS) using a 1 gigabit per second network connection. According to the project's website, the average transaction fee is $0.00025, far lower than the cost of the average Ethereum transaction at the time of this press release. Solana Labs, the company behind the network's software, raised more than $300 million in a token sale led by big-name investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital. The price of Solana's SOL token has soared this year as more and more teams decide to build their crypto projects on the Solana blockchain. The SOL token made its debut only 18 months ago and a year ago was worth less than $2 and as of yesterday traded at over U.S. $180.

"Our goal is to build a crypto loyalty reward program that brings crypto to mainstream consumers by rewarding them for purchases made online and in brick & mortar establishments" said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO, Perk Labs. "After an extensive review of available options, we decided that the Solana blockchain's high efficiency and low transaction fees provide the best foundation for our platform."

Perk will continue to work with the Jonah Group on the next phase of its cryptoreward loyalty program development, which will include digital wallet development, microservice API development, testing, smart contract development and deploying Perk's cryptoreward on the Solana mainnet. In connection with the development of its cryptoreward, Perk will be incorporating new compliance tools and procedures and is working with a leading German Fintech design firm to update its mobile app with a state-of-the-art user interface to include additional reward features and game design elements. Subject to any unforeseen changes, Perk and Jonah estimate that Perk's cryptoreward will be ready for deployment to the Solana mainnet by mid-January 2022. Perk will provide further updates as it makes progress on its cryptoreward development.

Seite 1 von 3


ETH zu EUR jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on eCommerce, mobile payments and digital gift …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver X Begins Expanding Silver-Polymetallic Production Capacity By 20% To 720 TPD at its Nueva ...
MorphoSys AG: First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 IGNAZ Study of Felzartamab in Patients with ...
MicroVision Announces CFO Transition
Greenbank Portfolio Company CodiKoat Achieves Outstanding Trial Results for Its Anti-Viral Coating ...
Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
FMW Media to Cover 867crypto Exclusive Partnership with SatoshiStreetBets as Release of 867 ...
Pharnext Confirms Details for 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
Gemina Labs Announces Private Placement
Lucky Minerals Inc. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, ...
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces An Exclusive Toll Processing and Distribution Agreement with ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:05 UhrTranscard Partners with ALT 5 Sigma to Offer Digital Assets to its Clients
Accesswire | Analysen
13:24 UhrDigihost Generates Record-Level Revenue from Bitcoin Mining During Q3 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
20.10.21Playboy launches new NFT project, Rabbitars
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
20.10.21Bitwise Launches Polygon (MATIC) Fund, Offering Exposure to Leading Ethereum-Scaling Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.10.21DMG and Zodia Custody Successfully Test Blockseer’s “Petra” Platform
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
20.10.21BOTS, Inc. Files for Patent Protection Regarding Its Novel Method and System for Distributing Blockchain-Based Crypto-Assets and Equities as Dividends to Shareholders of Privately and Publicly Owned Entities
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and Identity Management Technology to Secure NFTs
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21Applied Blockchain, Inc. Adds Pool Services Through Significant Partnership Expansion
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21Bitcoin – wann folgt der Rekord?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
18.10.21Polygon and DraftKings Enter Into a Strategic Blockchain Agreement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten