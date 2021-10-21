Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on eCommerce, mobile payments and digital gift …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on eCommerce, mobile payments and digital gift cards, today announced its plans to build its crypto loyalty reward with Solana, the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto technology.

Solana is a decentralized blockchain built to enable scalable, user-friendly apps. According to the Solana white paper, the Solana network could theoretically process 710,000 transactions per second (TPS) using a 1 gigabit per second network connection. According to the project's website, the average transaction fee is $0.00025, far lower than the cost of the average Ethereum transaction at the time of this press release. Solana Labs, the company behind the network's software, raised more than $300 million in a token sale led by big-name investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital. The price of Solana's SOL token has soared this year as more and more teams decide to build their crypto projects on the Solana blockchain. The SOL token made its debut only 18 months ago and a year ago was worth less than $2 and as of yesterday traded at over U.S. $180.

"Our goal is to build a crypto loyalty reward program that brings crypto to mainstream consumers by rewarding them for purchases made online and in brick & mortar establishments" said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO, Perk Labs. "After an extensive review of available options, we decided that the Solana blockchain's high efficiency and low transaction fees provide the best foundation for our platform."

Perk will continue to work with the Jonah Group on the next phase of its cryptoreward loyalty program development, which will include digital wallet development, microservice API development, testing, smart contract development and deploying Perk's cryptoreward on the Solana mainnet. In connection with the development of its cryptoreward, Perk will be incorporating new compliance tools and procedures and is working with a leading German Fintech design firm to update its mobile app with a state-of-the-art user interface to include additional reward features and game design elements. Subject to any unforeseen changes, Perk and Jonah estimate that Perk's cryptoreward will be ready for deployment to the Solana mainnet by mid-January 2022. Perk will provide further updates as it makes progress on its cryptoreward development.