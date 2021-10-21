Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs MOU with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology for Product Development and Deployment; Cooperation Agreement Accelerates Waste-Plastic Conversion in India

CSIR-IICT is one of India's premier Research and Development institutions which focuses on the development of advanced, sustainable and affordable technologies in chemical sciences and technology for the improvement of human welfare and is geared to meet the requirement of transfer of technology, commercialization and scalability. Under the terms of the agreement, Clean-Seas and CSIR-IICT will work together to bring Clean-Seas' plastic conversion technology to India to help mitigate its growing waste streams and convert this waste into valuable, environmentally friendly commodities. The joint initiative will accelerate not only the development of new technologies, but also their deployment into the Indian marketplace. CSIR-IICT has selected Clean-Seas as its technology partner to jump start its efforts to find socially conscious and financially successful ways of improving the environment through new technology deployment.

Under the terms of the MOU, the companies shall embark on the pilot project over the course of the coming year, with feedstock to be delivered to Clean-Seas through CSIR-IICT's existing commercial relationships in Hyderabad, India. The plastic waste streams will be converted into low sulfur fuels which will be sold into the marketplace. Further, the pilot will generate clean electricity which will then be used as a means of generating clean hydrogen, contributing to Prime Minister Modi's national effort to make India a global leader in hydrogen production called the "hydrogen moonshot."

"As a part of our mission at CSIR-IICT to improve the welfare of the people of India, we see the waste-plastic problem as not only a problem in India, but also a global problem, and we seek to find solutions for all mankind," said Dr. Chandrasekhar, Director, CSIR-IICT. "The Clean-Seas solution is a very promising one which we feel is a vast improvement over current technologies and will go a long way towards addressing this global crisis."