Luvu Brands Launches Panelist

A Modular, Customizable Headboard Collection

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands unveiled its new Panelist™ collection, a line of upholstered panels for use in creating configurable headboards for contemporary home interiors. Offered in 30-inch and 38-inch panel lengths, additional panels can be added over time, allowing homeowners to change their configuration's style as their needs and tastes grow and change.

Panelist is highly customizable in nature-consumers can align the panels horizontally or vertically, build their designs as tall and wide as they please, or opt for a more minimalist approach by using only one set. The panels are available in twelve fabric-covered hues for numerous color combination possibilities.

On the design potential of the many hue offerings, Lead Product Designer Jason Bush says, "Consumers can mix and match colors however they please, with even monochrome sets allowing for creative variations. The luxurious, stain-resistant micro velvet is dimensional and directional, so homeowners can alternate panel directions for a striped or checkered effect or have them run in the same direction, allowing the tone to shift gracefully as you walk around the room."

Panelist sets are sold in packs of four with prices ranging from $179-$199 depending on desired panel length. Installation is straightforward and simple, allowing DIYers of all skill levels to set up their configurations within as little as 15 minutes. The product's "put on and pull off" system aids not only in ease of assembly but in effortless adjustments, too. Consumers can rearrange and add to their configuration as much and as often as they desire without the headache of a complex process.

"The product's adaptability paired with its ease of installation makes Panelist a game-changer for interior design," says Bush. "From contemporary children's rooms to statement-making feature walls, there's no limit to how Panelist can be utilized in the home."

To emphasize the limitless design possibilities of Panelist, the creative team behind the product launch constructed a look book that showcases the beauty of Panelist in action. The artistic collection of preconfigured headboard designs features ten distinct configurations, each inspired by remarkable cities across the globe.

Find out more about Panelist and view preconfigured headboard design options here.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sexual performance; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from polyurethane foam and repurposed polyurethane foam trim. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxbeanbags.com, www.avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.
Ronald Scott
Chief Financial Officer
770-246-6426
ir@LuvuBrands.com

SOURCE: Luvu Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668985/Luvu-Brands-Launches-Panelist

