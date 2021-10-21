checkAd

Recruiter.com Announces Enterprise Plan for Recruiters on Demand

Autor: Accesswire
Recruiter.com introduces an "Enterprise Plan" to help employers hire full-time recruiters

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce the "Enterprise Plan" for Recruiters on Demand. This program is designed to help employers hire ten or more full-time recruiters, as the demand for recruiting and talent acquisition professionals continues to soar.

According to a LinkedIn Report, hiring demand for recruiters surpassed pre-pandemic levels and showed no sign of slowing. As of June 2021, there were roughly 7x more recruiter jobs posted than in June 2020.

With the Bureau of Labor's Job Openings and Labor Turnover report for August 2021 reporting the highest voluntary quit rate yet, at 2.9% (4.3 million people), companies need to accelerate their recruiting efforts to fill their open roles amidst increasing turnover. "What companies need to do is to step up, double down, and put their foot on the gas for theircandidate acquisition programs," shared Recruiter.com's CEO Evan Sohn. "We started to see some of our enterprise clients want to leverage our platform to hire dozens of recruiters, and we productized this offering to meet the growing demand."

Recruiter.com recently launched a career community for recruiters, which has been added to the company's marketplace, which now indexes approximately 1,700 open recruiter and talent acquisition roles.

"We are thrilled to roll out the Enterprise plan and hope it will make the task of hiring recruiters easier during this Great Resignation," shared Sohn.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. With recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

Company Contact:

Nicole Gallina
Corporate Communications
investors@recruiter.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.



Disclaimer

