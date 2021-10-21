Recruiter.com Announces Enterprise Plan for Recruiters on Demand

Recruiter.com introduces an "Enterprise Plan" to help employers hire full-time recruitersNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is …

According to a LinkedIn Report, hiring demand for recruiters surpassed pre-pandemic levels and showed no sign of slowing. As of June 2021, there were roughly 7x more recruiter jobs posted than in June 2020.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform , is pleased to announce the "Enterprise Plan" for Recruiters on Demand. This program is designed to help employers hire ten or more full-time recruiters, as the demand for recruiting and talent acquisition professionals continues to soar.

With the Bureau of Labor's Job Openings and Labor Turnover report for August 2021 reporting the highest voluntary quit rate yet, at 2.9% (4.3 million people), companies need to accelerate their recruiting efforts to fill their open roles amidst increasing turnover. "What companies need to do is to step up, double down, and put their foot on the gas for theircandidate acquisition programs," shared Recruiter.com's CEO Evan Sohn. "We started to see some of our enterprise clients want to leverage our platform to hire dozens of recruiters, and we productized this offering to meet the growing demand."

Recruiter.com recently launched a career community for recruiters, which has been added to the company's marketplace, which now indexes approximately 1,700 open recruiter and talent acquisition roles.

"We are thrilled to roll out the Enterprise plan and hope it will make the task of hiring recruiters easier during this Great Resignation," shared Sohn.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. With recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

