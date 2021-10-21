Diamcor Announces Results of Initial Tender and Acceleration of Expiry Date for Amended Warrants

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today it continued to achieve significant results in this quarter's initial tender and sale of rough …

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today it continued to achieve significant results in this quarter's initial tender and sale of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material through its recently upgraded processing facilities at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the "Project"). In this sale completed just weeks into the quarter, a total of 2,516.91 carats of rough diamonds were sold, generating gross revenues of USD $483,422.14, resulting in an average price of USD $192.07 per carat for these diamonds. The Company is targeting two additional tender and sales during the quarter in conjunction with the Company's long-standing associates, Koin International, at their new state of the art tender facilities in Dubai, UAE.

"We are very pleased with the results of this tender and sale in just the first two weeks of this quarter," stated Mr. Dean Taylor, Diamcor CEO. "In addition to these excellent results and positive start to the quarter, the recently completed phase one upgrades are continuing to demonstrate their potential for even further increases in processing volumes over the coming weeks".