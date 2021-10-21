Diamcor Announces Results of Initial Tender and Acceleration of Expiry Date for Amended Warrants
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today it continued to achieve significant results in this quarter's initial tender and sale of rough …
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today it continued to achieve significant results in this quarter's initial tender and sale of rough …
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today it continued to achieve significant results in this quarter's initial tender and sale of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material through its recently upgraded processing facilities at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the "Project"). In this sale completed just weeks into the quarter, a total of 2,516.91 carats of rough diamonds were sold, generating gross revenues of USD $483,422.14, resulting in an average price of USD $192.07 per carat for these diamonds. The Company is targeting two additional tender and sales during the quarter in conjunction with the Company's long-standing associates, Koin International, at their new state of the art tender facilities in Dubai, UAE.
"We are very pleased with the results of this tender and sale in just the first two weeks of this quarter," stated Mr. Dean Taylor, Diamcor CEO. "In addition to these excellent results and positive start to the quarter, the recently completed phase one upgrades are continuing to demonstrate their potential for even further increases in processing volumes over the coming weeks".
Acceleration of Expiry Date for Amended Warrants
Further to the warrant amendments announced in the Company's news releases dated June 4, 2021 and August 6, 2021, the required accelerated expiry provision in the amended warrant terms has been triggered by virtue of the closing price of the Company's shares having exceed $0.375 for 10 consecutive trading days (the "Premium Trading Days"). The tenth Premium Trading Day occurred on October 19, 2021. Accordingly, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policy, a reduced exercise period of 30 days will begin on October 21, 2021. As a result, the amended warrants will now expire on November 20, 2021.
Expiring Warrants
The two tranches of warrants (collectively, the "Expiring Warrants") affected by the automatic acceleration of the expiry date are:
- 2,857,975 warrants issued pursuant to a Private Placement financing by the Company that closed in June 2018 which were issued at $0.60 with an expiry date of June 20, 2021 and were subsequently repriced to $0.30 and extended up to a year, and
- 1,755,157 warrants issued pursuant to a Private Placement financing by the Company that closed in August 2018 which were issued at $0.60 with an expiry date of August 29, 2021 and were subsequently repriced to $0.30 and extended up to a year.
The new expiry date of the warrants listed above is November 20, 2021. Any warrants that are unexercised will expire and be cancelled after 5:00 p.m. (Pacific time) on November 20, 2021.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare