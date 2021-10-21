Volcon's Grunt Receives Media Praise From US Press First Rides Report(s)

Grunt Media Coverage: Bloomberg, CNET, Forbes, Yahoo, Gizmodo, Electrek, Jalopnik, Cycle World, Gear Patrol and many more...AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced its first rides report from media outlets that visited the Volcon factory, testing out the newest Grunt production model currently being shipped to customers. Volcon's Grunt is a two-wheeled, all-terrain, off-road trail bike designed for backcountry adventures and work on the farm or ranch.

Foto: Accesswire

View Volcon Grunt Video Here => http://volcon-investors.com

"It was a pleasure hosting members of the media at our factory and allowing them to enjoy the experience of riding the Grunt in the backwoods of Austin, TX. We believe that the Grunt is a one of a kind off-road motorcycle and a technological achievement that is a direct result of our talented team here at Volcon. The Grunt offers customers a new potential for motorcycling that doesn't require a lifetime on two wheels to fully experience the outdoors," said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon. "We're thrilled to offer a motorcycle that is approachable and fun to ride for people of all experience levels and backgrounds, and it's extremely rewarding to all of us when the media gives such high praise."

"An EV startup based in Texas has beat the big bike makers to the American market with an electric motorcycle that uses swappable batteries. Volcon's all-terrain electric bike, the Grunt, is not vaporware; it's not a concept. It's an EV that's being delivered to buyers right now, and it's a fine first step." - Jalopnik

"The Grunt is a seriously impressive achievement for a startup that has most of its manufacturing and assembling based in the US and even more so because Volcon has already started making customer deliveries of production bikes." - C|NET

"While the Grunt's $7,995 list price puts it a bit outside of an impulse buy for many, I started to see how someone with easy access to trails might put it on their wish list. It's nearly silent. It's pretty accommodating for riders of most sizes and experience levels. And it's easy to imagine putting it to good use for exploring tough-to-reach places without scaring all the wildlife one might want to observe or hunt." - Austin Business Journal