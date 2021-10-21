checkAd

SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Receives Rough Cut of First National Promo TV Commercial to Promote Sales of its MagixDrive

Accesswire
Two national broadcast TV commercials designed to sell MagixDrive to air in every major city within the U.S.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multi-billion-dollar IoT Smart Home and Connected Car markets, today announced that it has received a rough cut of their first national TV commercial, produced under the agreement signed with TVA Media Group (TVA) in August of 2021.

"Seeing this project come together, and now having had the opportunity to see this rough cut of what is to be our first national commercial, really confirms my initial impression of the talented team from TVA and the story they tell. I can't wait to see the final cut, and of course seeing it on the air on national TV," observed Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied Magix. "I am super jazzed about this and how this campaign will be able to introduce the sensational MagixDrive to many new drivers with wired CarPlay," noted Dr. Zink.

As part of the engagement, TVA will produce two national broadcast TV commercials designed to sell MagixDrive by means of direct response by the consumer. These commercials will air nationwide at a minimum of 48 times in every major city within the U.S., on national cable and/or satellite channels which is the equivalent of 10,000 localized ad spots. Additionally, MagixDrive will be featured as a Top Story during the campaign on the homepage of TVA's sponsored news portals, which include https://www.entertainmentworldnews.tv, www.healthworldnews.tv and www.businessworldnews.tv. Based upon the current production schedule, the commercials are expected to begin airing in November 2021.

The Company's MagixDrive is currently available at the Applied Magix website: https://appliedmagix.com/shop/

About TVA Media Group

TVA has a 34-year history of creating successful productions and media campaigns for Fortune 500s, startups, non-profits, and government agencies worldwide. Clients include 6 Flags, Ajinomoto, Best Buy, Canon, Cessna, Epson, Jacuzzi, Jenny Craig, Lexus, Marriott, MasterCard, Sitelock, Sony, StreetStrider, Teradata, Ubisoft, Universal Studios, Verizon, and Viking Cruises.

