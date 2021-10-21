checkAd

Focus Financial Partners to Release 2021 Third Quarter Results on November 4

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that it will report its results for the third quarter …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on the morning of Thursday, November 4, 2021. Focus will simultaneously post a slide presentation with respect to these results under Events in the Investor Relations section of its website www.focusfinancialpartners.com. Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss these results and the Company's business outlook.

Conference Call Information

The call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-0989 (callers inside the U.S.) or +1-201-389-0921 (callers outside the U.S.). A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Focus' website, as noted above, and available for replay shortly after the call ends.

Registration will begin 20 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the following link.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-560-3999
carestia@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669040/Focus-Financial-Partners-to-Release- ...

