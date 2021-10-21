Uniper Raises Outlook for Both EBIT and Net Income; to Book Hedging Loss Autor: PLX AI | 21.10.2021, 14:56 | | 0 | 0 21.10.2021, 14:56 | (PLX AI) – Uniper new Outlook FY adjusted net income EUR 850-1,050 million, up from EUR 650-850 million previouslyNew Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 1,050-1,300 million, up from EUR 800-1,050 million previouslyFor the first nine months of 2021 Uniper … (PLX AI) – Uniper new Outlook FY adjusted net income EUR 850-1,050 million, up from EUR 650-850 million previouslyNew Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 1,050-1,300 million, up from EUR 800-1,050 million previouslyFor the first nine months of 2021 Uniper … (PLX AI) – Uniper new Outlook FY adjusted net income EUR 850-1,050 million, up from EUR 650-850 million previously

New Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 1,050-1,300 million, up from EUR 800-1,050 million previously

For the first nine months of 2021 Uniper expects currently a negative IFRS Net Income of approximately EUR -4.8 billion on temporary hedge losses

This IFRS driven accounting mismatch is only temporary and will resolve over time as the positions settle, according to the company

Uniper neutralizes those effects within its key performance indicators Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Net Income in order to better reflect Uniper's operational development, the company said



