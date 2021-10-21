checkAd

Uniper Raises Outlook for Both EBIT and Net Income; to Book Hedging Loss

Autor: PLX AI
21.10.2021, 14:56  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Uniper new Outlook FY adjusted net income EUR 850-1,050 million, up from EUR 650-850 million previouslyNew Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 1,050-1,300 million, up from EUR 800-1,050 million previouslyFor the first nine months of 2021 Uniper …

  • (PLX AI) – Uniper new Outlook FY adjusted net income EUR 850-1,050 million, up from EUR 650-850 million previously
  • New Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 1,050-1,300 million, up from EUR 800-1,050 million previously
  • For the first nine months of 2021 Uniper expects currently a negative IFRS Net Income of approximately EUR -4.8 billion on temporary hedge losses
  • This IFRS driven accounting mismatch is only temporary and will resolve over time as the positions settle, according to the company
  • Uniper neutralizes those effects within its key performance indicators Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Net Income in order to better reflect Uniper's operational development, the company said


Uniper


