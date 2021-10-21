checkAd

Changes in the Nomination Committee for CTT Systems AB

Autor: Accesswire
21.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)The composition of the Nomination Committee for CTT, that was announced in a press release October 1 2021, hereby changes as a consequence of the share divestment by Swedbank …

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

The composition of the Nomination Committee for CTT, that was announced in a press release October 1 2021, hereby changes as a consequence of the share divestment by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB and the acquisition of shares by SEB Investment Management.

Patrik Jönsson, representing SEB Investment Management, is replacing Caroline Sjösten, representing Swedbank Robur Fonder AB, in the Nomination Committee.

Consequently, the Nomination Committee will comprise the following members:

Steven Buesing, appointed by Collins Aerospace Inc.
Patrik Jönsson, appointed by SEB Investment Management
Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by ODIN fonder
Tomas Torlöf (Chairman of the Nomination Committee), appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB

For more information:

Tomas Torlöf, Chairman of the Board, CTT Systems AB
Tel. +46(0)70-5943819 / e-mail: tomas@trulscom.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669092/Changes-in-the-Nomination-Committee- ...

CTT Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Changes in the Nomination Committee for CTT Systems AB NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)The composition of the Nomination Committee for CTT, that was announced in a press release October 1 2021, hereby changes as a consequence of the share divestment by Swedbank …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver X Begins Expanding Silver-Polymetallic Production Capacity By 20% To 720 TPD at its Nueva ...
MorphoSys AG: First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 IGNAZ Study of Felzartamab in Patients with ...
MicroVision Announces CFO Transition
Greenbank Portfolio Company CodiKoat Achieves Outstanding Trial Results for Its Anti-Viral Coating ...
Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
FMW Media to Cover 867crypto Exclusive Partnership with SatoshiStreetBets as Release of 867 ...
Pharnext Confirms Details for 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
Gemina Labs Announces Private Placement
Lucky Minerals Inc. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, ...
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces An Exclusive Toll Processing and Distribution Agreement with ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Invitation To CTT Systems AB's (Publ.) Presentation of The Interim Report For Q3 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022
Accesswire | Analysen