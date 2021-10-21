Eagle Plains Acquires Additional Tenure and Commences 2021 Fieldwork at the Slocan Graphite Property
CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:EPL) is pleased to report that it has mobilized crews to commence exploration fieldwork at the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of …
CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:EPL) is pleased to report that it has mobilized crews to commence exploration fieldwork at the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia. The project is owned 100% by Eagle Plains with no underlying royalties or encumbrances. The property hosts several large flake graphite-bearing outcrops and float occurrences known as the Tedesco Zone, which is interpreted to extend over 2.0km. Prior to the commencement of fieldwork Eagle Plains acquired by staking an additional 188 ha of mineral tenure to increase the property size to 2387 ha. 2021 program work will be managed by TerraLogic Exploration Services of Cranbrook, BC. under the supervision of Jarrod A. Brown, P.Geo.
The current program will focus on prospecting and geological mapping in underexplored areas of the property to locate extensions of the known graphite mineralized horizon and to better understand controls on mineralization.
About the Slocan Graphite Project
Graphite is a naturally occurring form of carbon and is an excellent conductor of both electricity and heat. It is becoming increasingly important as a critical strategic component in advancing alternative energy solutions including wind and solar power, hybrid vehicles and other alternative energy uses. It is also a mainstay of the steel production industry. Canada is currently ranked as the 5th largest supplier of graphite.
The Slocan Graphite Project benefits from excellent infrastructure including a high-voltage transmission line within 1.2 km of the property boundaries, an extensive network of forestry roads on and around the property, and an existing graphite processing plant and facilities located 1.5 km west of the property, owned by Eagle Graphite Corporation.
Graphite mineralization was initially discovered in logging road exposures in the late 1990's. Ground and airborne geophysical surveys were completed in the project area in 2000 and 2010 respectively. Both surveys indicated strong conductive anomalies that correlate well with surface mineralization and are interpreted to extend along strike and down-dip of known occurrences. A limited number of documented samples have been taken across the Tedesco horizon and analysed for carbon graphite ranging from trace values to grades of up to 3.36 and 4.43 per cent.
