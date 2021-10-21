Eagle Plains Acquires Additional Tenure and Commences 2021 Fieldwork at the Slocan Graphite Property

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:EPL) is pleased to report that it has mobilized crews to commence exploration fieldwork at the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of …

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:EPL) is pleased to report that it has mobilized crews to commence exploration fieldwork at the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia. The project is owned 100% by Eagle Plains with no underlying royalties or encumbrances. The property hosts several large flake graphite-bearing outcrops and float occurrences known as the Tedesco Zone, which is interpreted to extend over 2.0km. Prior to the commencement of fieldwork Eagle Plains acquired by staking an additional 188 ha of mineral tenure to increase the property size to 2387 ha. 2021 program work will be managed by TerraLogic Exploration Services of Cranbrook, BC. under the supervision of Jarrod A. Brown, P.Geo. The current program will focus on prospecting and geological mapping in underexplored areas of the property to locate extensions of the known graphite mineralized horizon and to better understand controls on mineralization.