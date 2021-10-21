Santo Mining Corp., Files Form 1-A For Regulation A Offering With Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC)

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service …

This is a public offering of up to $20,000,000 in shares of Common Stock of SANP, at a price between $0.005 and $0.01 to be determined at the time of qualification. Offering price will be disclosed via a supplemental filing within 2-5 days of Qualification. The end date of the offering will be exactly 365 days from the date the Offering Circular, unless extended by the Company, in its own discretion.

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service today announces that it has filed a form 1-A with the SEC, this is more commonly referred to as a " REG-A " offering.

The Company will use partially some of the funds to clean-up all of its liabilities in a cash settlement with existing debt holders , and avoid any future toxic debt. Additionally the majority of the funds will be used to expand future projects that the company is currently developing in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector.

Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo Stated; "We are at a crucial moment of growth, from our teenage years to our adolescent; we have had much growing pains, but our foundations is solid, and we have endured the crypto-crash of 2018, and the pandemic of 2019. It's time for Santo to spread its wings, and grow to the blockchain powerhouse I know we are. The 4 month lockdown in Saigon is over, our guys are all 100% vaccinated, and they are back in the office full steam ahead, we are hiring more blockchain developers and we will be announcing new profitable projects very soon."

ABOUT SANTO:

The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs SKULLYS , digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.