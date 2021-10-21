Marketing WorldWide Corporation prepares for User Test Protocol of the Minosis Platform

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', is preparing for User Test protocol for the Minosis Mining Platform.Marketing Worldwide Corporation previously announced in a press …

The mining platform is almost ready for user trials, which is the next phase in its development. "We are searching for unbiased feedback, that allows us to make necessary improvements and fine tune any quirks, prior to a complete global launch", said MWWC CEO Jason Schlenk.

The Company has established a registration page at www.minosis.co where test Users can sign-up for early access to the mining platform which should be available near term. Jason Schlenk continued, "Our goal is to make the installation and rig set-up as easy as possible and we believe we have accomplished that with the use of the Minosis Agent; in doing so, this will hopefully remove the complicated perceptions of using your laptop or desktop computer to mine crypto-currency."

Acquisition:

Marketing Worldwide has used 250 Million shares of restricted common stock held by CEO Jason Schlenk to acquire the Minosis platform, with a lock contingency of no-less than 3 years [36 months]. In consideration of the agreement, the company will pay 2.5% in perpetuity to the Minosis Corporation beginning in fiscal year two (2). As part of the anti-dilutive clause in the agreement, Minosis cannot remove the restrictive legend from the stock without the approval of Marketing Worldwide, and no shares can be sold without first giving Marketing Worldwide the opportunity to buy those common shares back at a pre-determined discount of the lowest market price in the prior 30 days.

Additional Share Retirement:

The Company is seeking to retire additional shares from the OS that are currently held by previous management; so far, roughly 600 million shares of restricted common stock have been identified and management is making every effort to reconcile with those individuals for a voluntary surrender of stock.

