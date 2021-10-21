Poko Innovations, Inc. Attends White Label World Expo Germany

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.Company Will Exhibit at Balance Festival in London in …

LONDON, UK and BELFAST, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / (CSE:POKO) Poko Innovations, Inc. (formerly Brunswick Resources), an award-winning international UK based CBD and fintech company, is pleased to announce its recent attendance at the White Label Expo in Frankfurt, Germany. The event, the first the company has attended because of COVID restrictions, is an important expo for POKO, as it brings thousands of online sellers, suppliers and buyers from across the globe together for a full two-day event. White Label Expo and similar events are, with the relaxation of COVID restrictions, a core component of POKO's EU and UK growth strategy for is white label service, Cannmed , its luxury skincare brand, Poko , and its lifestyle brand, Canndid .

"The Poko Group is extremely excited to see Europe opening back up again, having had a huge amount of opportunities to sign distribution deals closed off during the bigger part of COVID this last year and half," said Justine O'Hanlon, COO and Co-Founder of POKO. "We're looking forward to attending upcoming expos and events across the UK and Europe over the next six months and bringing our products to these crucial markets, where demand for CBD products of the highest quality continues to grow."

At White Label Expo POKO presented its white-labelling platform to a wide audience from all over Europe. The expo was the perfect opportunity for POKO to showcase more than 1000 SKUs to motivated buyers looking to expand their lines or bring new brands to the market. Cannmed's white label range includes:

CBD Edibles: soft gel capsules, gummies and a variety of flavoured tinctures

CBD Beverages: teas, coffees and hot chocolate

Skincare: full range of natural "kind to skin" skincare products made with organic ingredients

Supplements: vitamins and natural supplements to aid with recovery, sleep, gut health, menopause and more

"Cannmed got a great reception at the White Label Expo last week, and we're diligently working through all the contacts we've made to make sure we can help them in the right way," said David Hughes, CEO of POKO. "Of particular interest amongst attendees and exhibitors was Canndid's new CBD Pouches range, with many attendees excited to see a new kind of CBD product and learn what sets it apart. We saw a huge amount of interest in white labelling from German, French and UK based companies, and we expect this interest to increase as we approach Christmas."