checkAd

Poko Innovations, Inc. Attends White Label World Expo Germany

Autor: Accesswire
21.10.2021, 17:45  |  17   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.Company Will Exhibit at Balance Festival in London in …

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

Company Will Exhibit at Balance Festival in London in November

LONDON, UK and BELFAST, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / (CSE:POKO) Poko Innovations, Inc. (formerly Brunswick Resources), an award-winning international UK based CBD and fintech company, is pleased to announce its recent attendance at the White Label Expo in Frankfurt, Germany. The event, the first the company has attended because of COVID restrictions, is an important expo for POKO, as it brings thousands of online sellers, suppliers and buyers from across the globe together for a full two-day event. White Label Expo and similar events are, with the relaxation of COVID restrictions, a core component of POKO's EU and UK growth strategy for is white label service, Cannmed, its luxury skincare brand, Poko, and its lifestyle brand, Canndid.

Foto: Accesswire

"The Poko Group is extremely excited to see Europe opening back up again, having had a huge amount of opportunities to sign distribution deals closed off during the bigger part of COVID this last year and half," said Justine O'Hanlon, COO and Co-Founder of POKO. "We're looking forward to attending upcoming expos and events across the UK and Europe over the next six months and bringing our products to these crucial markets, where demand for CBD products of the highest quality continues to grow."

At White Label Expo POKO presented its white-labelling platform to a wide audience from all over Europe. The expo was the perfect opportunity for POKO to showcase more than 1000 SKUs to motivated buyers looking to expand their lines or bring new brands to the market. Cannmed's white label range includes:

  • CBD Edibles: soft gel capsules, gummies and a variety of flavoured tinctures
  • CBD Beverages: teas, coffees and hot chocolate
  • Skincare: full range of natural "kind to skin" skincare products made with organic ingredients
  • Supplements: vitamins and natural supplements to aid with recovery, sleep, gut health, menopause and more
Foto: Accesswire


"Cannmed got a great reception at the White Label Expo last week, and we're diligently working through all the contacts we've made to make sure we can help them in the right way," said David Hughes, CEO of POKO. "Of particular interest amongst attendees and exhibitors was Canndid's new CBD Pouches range, with many attendees excited to see a new kind of CBD product and learn what sets it apart. We saw a huge amount of interest in white labelling from German, French and UK based companies, and we expect this interest to increase as we approach Christmas."

Seite 1 von 4
Poko Innovations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Poko Innovations, Inc. Attends White Label World Expo Germany Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.Company Will Exhibit at Balance Festival in London in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
MorphoSys AG: First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 IGNAZ Study of Felzartamab in Patients with ...
MicroVision Announces CFO Transition
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs MOU with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology for Product ...
Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Pharnext Confirms Details for 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
FMW Media to Cover 867crypto Exclusive Partnership with SatoshiStreetBets as Release of 867 ...
Gemina Labs Announces Private Placement
Lucky Minerals Inc. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, ...
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces An Exclusive Toll Processing and Distribution Agreement with ...
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Poko Innovations, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Leading European Department Store
Accesswire | Analysen