Vivendi Q3 Revenue EUR 2,476 Million

(PLX AI) – Vivendi Q3 revenue EUR 2,476 million. This 14.1%6 increase was mainly due to the growth of Canal Group ( €87 million), Havas Group ( €106 million) and Vivendi Village ( €29 million)It also includes the impact of the …

(PLX AI) – Vivendi Q3 revenue EUR 2,476 million. This 14.1%6 increase was mainly due to the growth of Canal Group ( €87 million), Havas Group ( €106 million) and Vivendi Village ( €29 million)It also includes the impact of the … (PLX AI) – Vivendi Q3 revenue EUR 2,476 million.

This 14.1%6 increase was mainly due to the growth of Canal+ Group (+€87 million), Havas Group (+€106 million) and Vivendi Village (+€29 million)

It also includes the impact of the consolidation of Prisma Media since June 1, 2021 (+€75 million) Vivendi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



