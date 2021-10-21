checkAd

Vivendi Q3 Revenue EUR 2,476 Million

(PLX AI) – Vivendi Q3 revenue EUR 2,476 million. This 14.1%6 increase was mainly due to the growth of Canal Group ( €87 million), Havas Group ( €106 million) and Vivendi Village ( €29 million)It also includes the impact of the …

  • (PLX AI) – Vivendi Q3 revenue EUR 2,476 million.
  • This 14.1%6 increase was mainly due to the growth of Canal+ Group (+€87 million), Havas Group (+€106 million) and Vivendi Village (+€29 million)
  • It also includes the impact of the consolidation of Prisma Media since June 1, 2021 (+€75 million)
