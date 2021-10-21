Unified Global Corp Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Oregon Vertically Integrated Cannabis Operator

DENVER, CO and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Unified Global Corp ("UGC") (OTC PINK:CHYL) announced today its that it signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire its initial US cannabis business, located in Portland, Oregon. Be …

DENVER, CO and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Unified Global Corp ("UGC") (OTC PINK:CHYL) announced today its that it signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire its initial US cannabis business, located in Portland, Oregon. Be Wonderful Wellness is a vertically integrated craft cannabis farming operation and retail establishment known for their consistent high quality cannabis production and retail sales throughout the State of Oregon.

"Be Wonderful is excited by this opportunity to continue our growth. This deal allows us to maintain our brand recognition and supports our efforts to grow living-soil cannabis. Upon closing we will also receive the benefits offered by a publicly traded company" stated Brian Hall, dispensary owner and Lead Grower on the farm who has over 20 years of experience in the cannabis industry. UGC will continue to utilize Mr. Hall's talents to oversee the highest quality production at his farming operation.