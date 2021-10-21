Unified Global Corp Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Oregon Vertically Integrated Cannabis Operator
DENVER, CO and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Unified Global Corp ("UGC") (OTC PINK:CHYL) announced today its that it signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire its initial US cannabis business, located in Portland, Oregon. Be Wonderful Wellness is a vertically integrated craft cannabis farming operation and retail establishment known for their consistent high quality cannabis production and retail sales throughout the State of Oregon.
"Be Wonderful is excited by this opportunity to continue our growth. This deal allows us to maintain our brand recognition and supports our efforts to grow living-soil cannabis. Upon closing we will also receive the benefits offered by a publicly traded company" stated Brian Hall, dispensary owner and Lead Grower on the farm who has over 20 years of experience in the cannabis industry. UGC will continue to utilize Mr. Hall's talents to oversee the highest quality production at his farming operation.
"Partnering with Be Wonderful is a significant step towards our objective of becoming a vertically integrated, profitable, regenerative cannabis operations that provide naturally grown cannabis from seed to sale," notes Kelly Blume UGC's Chief of Cultivation. "We are excited to have Brian and his team in our collective. They bring a passion for the plant and the desire to grow cannabis that is in harmony with our vision of what "top shelf" cannabis means," Blume stated.
Upon completion of this Oregon transaction and the closing of last week's announced Letter of Intent to acquire a Canadian dispensary chain, UGC would become the world's first Canadian-American Multistate Operator (Can-Am MSO) with retail operations in two counties.
The Oregon transaction is expected to have two separate closings. Initially, UGC will acquire the real estate, including the farm and retail location, along with all of Be Wonderful's intellectual property. The second closing will occur upon the approval of the assignment of the applicable licenses by the OLCC. The anticipated purchase price, which is subject to adjustment, is expected to be approximately $2.4 million, which will be paid in cash and stock. While there are no assurances that either of the announced transactions will close. The first closing of the Oregon transaction is expected to occur prior to year end.
