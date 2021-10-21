checkAd

Murchison Closes Fully-Subscribed Private Placement, and Announces Strategic Investment by Michael Gentile, CFA

Autor: Accesswire
21.10.2021, 18:38  |  43   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESBURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. …

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated September 29, 2021, the Company has closed the $4,000,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as detailed below.

The Company issued 13,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit as well as 30,737,571 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.095 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,069. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") and each FT Unit was comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company (a "FT Common Share") and one-half of a Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.12 for a period of 12 months expiring October 21, 2022. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company for exploration, working capital and for other general and administrative costs.

Troy Boisjoli, President and CEO states, "Murchison is very pleased to welcome Michael Gentile as a strategic investor. Mr Gentile's support comes at a pivotal time for the Company as we are starting an inaugural drill program at the highly prospective HPM nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec. This Private Placement puts us in an excellent financial position to unlock the potential of HPM."

Following closing of the Private Placement, Mr. Gentile owns 6.85% (10,500,000 common shares) of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, and on a partially-diluted basis (including 5,250,000 warrants), Mr. Gentile will own 9.94% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Mr. Gentile who has an extensive institutional money management background is an active and strategic investor in the junior mining sector owning significant stakes in over 20 small cap exploration companies. Michael is currently a strategic advisor to Arizona Metals (AMC-V) and a director of Northern Superior Resources (SUP-V), Roscan Gold (ROS-V), Radisson Mining Resources (RDS-V) and Solstice Gold (SGC-V).

Seite 1 von 3
Murchison Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Murchison Closes Fully-Subscribed Private Placement, and Announces Strategic Investment by Michael Gentile, CFA THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESBURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs MOU with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology for Product ...
MorphoSys AG: First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 IGNAZ Study of Felzartamab in Patients with ...
MicroVision Announces CFO Transition
Pharnext Confirms Details for 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Ximen Mining Corp Closes Recently Announced Financings
Lucky Minerals Inc. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, ...
Sidus Space Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
79 Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Transaction with Buck Gold Inc.
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Murchison Poised For Growth - Appoints Troy Boisjoli as President and CEO
Accesswire | Analysen
29.09.21Murchison Announces $4,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen