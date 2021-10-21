Tego Cyber Announces Acceleration of Sales and Marketing Initiatives Following Recent Commercial Launch of Tego Guardian on the Splunk SIEM Platform

Expanding internal sales teams and launching new channel partner initiativeLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) (the Company), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and …

The commercial sales strategy is focused on marketing to existing Splunk Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) users, since the Tego Guardian app seamlessly integrates with the Splunk SIEM platform. Tego plans to expand its dedicated inhouse sales team, specifically trained to market the Tego Guardian app to Fortune 2000 enterprises using the Splunk SIEM platform. The Company is also developing a channel partner initiative to foster meaningful, profitable relationships with leading cybersecurity consultants and solution providers. These channel partners will offer the Tego Guardian app as a value add in addition to the current services and solutions they offer to their existing Splunk SIEM clients. Most recently, the Company retained well-respected, industry expert Amy Looper and her firm, Relativity Sells, to assist in executing its go-to-market strategy and building long-term client relationships.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc., stated, "We are excited to announce this expanded sales and marketing initiative around the Tego Guardian app following our commercial launch on Splunk and the positive feedback we garnered during the pilot program. This was due to the Tego Guardian app's ability to provide an enterprise's cybersecurity team tools to analyze the threat data and immediately assess which threats need to be acted upon, thereby saving the enterprise time and money. A typical Splunk SIEM enterprise client spends in excess of $1 million on data analytics and cybersecurity, thereby making the addition of the Tego Guardian app cost effective and a good return on investment.

"We're also excited to launch our channel partner initiative. In addition to our recent collaboration with Relativity Sells, we are in advanced discussions with a number of highly reputable cybersecurity solution providers to incorporate our solution in their offering. We believe this channel partner program will enable us to rapidly scale the business, given their established relationships with many of our target customers. The initial sales strategy will focus on Splunk's existing client base. Splunk alone has an established user base of over 15,000 clients with most of them being larger organizations and is trusted by 90 of the Fortune 100. All of these Splunk clients are potential users of the Tego Guardian app. In addition to Splunk, we plan on developing future version of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other leading SIEM platforms including: Elastic, Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam and Google Chronical. The goal is to have a version of the Tego Guardian app available for 10 of the top SIEM platforms within the next two years."