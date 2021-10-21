checkAd

Tego Cyber Announces Acceleration of Sales and Marketing Initiatives Following Recent Commercial Launch of Tego Guardian on the Splunk SIEM Platform

Autor: Accesswire
21.10.2021, 19:00  |  41   |   |   

Expanding internal sales teams and launching new channel partner initiativeLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) (the Company), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and …

Expanding internal sales teams and launching new channel partner initiative

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) (the Company), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announces it has accelerated its sales and marketing activities following the recent successful launch of its Tego Guardian threat intelligence app.

The commercial sales strategy is focused on marketing to existing Splunk Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) users, since the Tego Guardian app seamlessly integrates with the Splunk SIEM platform. Tego plans to expand its dedicated inhouse sales team, specifically trained to market the Tego Guardian app to Fortune 2000 enterprises using the Splunk SIEM platform. The Company is also developing a channel partner initiative to foster meaningful, profitable relationships with leading cybersecurity consultants and solution providers. These channel partners will offer the Tego Guardian app as a value add in addition to the current services and solutions they offer to their existing Splunk SIEM clients. Most recently, the Company retained well-respected, industry expert Amy Looper and her firm, Relativity Sells, to assist in executing its go-to-market strategy and building long-term client relationships.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc., stated, "We are excited to announce this expanded sales and marketing initiative around the Tego Guardian app following our commercial launch on Splunk and the positive feedback we garnered during the pilot program. This was due to the Tego Guardian app's ability to provide an enterprise's cybersecurity team tools to analyze the threat data and immediately assess which threats need to be acted upon, thereby saving the enterprise time and money. A typical Splunk SIEM enterprise client spends in excess of $1 million on data analytics and cybersecurity, thereby making the addition of the Tego Guardian app cost effective and a good return on investment.

"We're also excited to launch our channel partner initiative. In addition to our recent collaboration with Relativity Sells, we are in advanced discussions with a number of highly reputable cybersecurity solution providers to incorporate our solution in their offering. We believe this channel partner program will enable us to rapidly scale the business, given their established relationships with many of our target customers. The initial sales strategy will focus on Splunk's existing client base. Splunk alone has an established user base of over 15,000 clients with most of them being larger organizations and is trusted by 90 of the Fortune 100. All of these Splunk clients are potential users of the Tego Guardian app. In addition to Splunk, we plan on developing future version of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other leading SIEM platforms including: Elastic, Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam and Google Chronical. The goal is to have a version of the Tego Guardian app available for 10 of the top SIEM platforms within the next two years."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tego Cyber Announces Acceleration of Sales and Marketing Initiatives Following Recent Commercial Launch of Tego Guardian on the Splunk SIEM Platform Expanding internal sales teams and launching new channel partner initiativeLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) (the Company), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs MOU with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology for Product ...
MorphoSys AG: First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 IGNAZ Study of Felzartamab in Patients with ...
MicroVision Announces CFO Transition
Pharnext Confirms Details for 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Ximen Mining Corp Closes Recently Announced Financings
Lucky Minerals Inc. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, ...
Sidus Space Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
79 Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Transaction with Buck Gold Inc.
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...