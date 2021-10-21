checkAd

Empower Clinics Announces Acquisition of Four Operational Ontario Clinics

The Group Adds in Excess of $4MM in Topline Revenue Plus 15% EBITDA and The Medi-Collective Clinic Pipeline Expands to 37 Locations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FSE:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of 2873847 Ontario Inc. ("Thornhill Clinics") and its four operational medical clinics in Thornhill, Ontario.

Thornhill Clinics employs over fifteen general practitioners across four clinics, and currently holds 200,000 patient files. The existing practice offers full-service family medicine consultations and services, including, but not limited to, general assessment, referrals, acute illness or injury treatment, and much more. Following a definitive agreement, the Company will incorporate the existing clinic operations into The Medi-Collective ("TMC") brand. This will expand its services to include, and benefit from, TMC's family telemedicine operation, teledermatology, other specialty services and pharmaceutical partnerships.

"We're very excited to continue our clinic expansion in Southern Ontario," said Empower Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO Of Empower Clinics. "Thornhill Clinics existing service capabilities and 200,000 patient roster will catalyze TMC's community reach and deliver accretive revenues following a definitive agreement. We continue to execute our growth strategy according to our medium and long-term plans across the company. I'm excited for Empower's ability to improve access to integrative healthcare across Canada in the coming months."

"The Thornhill clinics are a wonderful addition to TMC's national clinic rollout," added Dr. Jordan Rabinowitz and Dr. Aviv Tsimerman. "Through the assistance and leadership of Empower, TMC is on its way to enabling better patient outcomes in Canada via strong clinic acquisitions, pharmacy partnerships and in-house specialty services."

The Medi-Collective is on Track to Continue Openings into Q1 2022

  • Operational - 4
  • In Development & Construction - 8
  • In Due Diligence - 21
  • Acquisition - 4

TOTAL - 37

The Company currently has four operational TMC clinics with five additional openings scheduled before the end of Q4 2021. TMC is also projecting ongoing openings into Q1 2022 and throughout the year. Advanced discussions continue for additional locations across various provinces, including but not limited to Alberta, British Columbia and New Brunswick.

