checkAd

The Autocar Brand Celebrates 124 Years of Innovation

Autor: Accesswire
21.10.2021, 21:50  |  32   |   |   

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / North America's oldest truck brand celebrates 124 years of the proud Autocar name. Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of specialized severe-duty, custom-engineered Class 7 and Class 8 vocational trucks, …

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / North America's oldest truck brand celebrates 124 years of the proud Autocar name. Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of specialized severe-duty, custom-engineered Class 7 and Class 8 vocational trucks, commemorates the 124th year of the Autocar truck brand. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the company manufactures its vocational trucks in Hagerstown, Ind., and its $120 million, 1-million-square-foot heavy-duty work truck plant in Birmingham, Ala. With deep American roots, the Autocar company is the only 100 percent American-owned company that assembles 100 percent of its trucks in the USA.

Foto: Accesswire

Autocar engineers trucks that support critical American infrastructure sectors such as refuse, material handling, concrete and logistics.

"As we celebrate 124 years of the iconic Autocar brand, we appreciate those who have played such a big role in the company's success," said Andrew Taitz, chairman of today's Autocar Truck. "The early builders of Autocar-brand trucks were ahead of their time when they built Autocar No. 1 in 1897. That tricycle, powered by a one-cylinder gasoline engine, now resides in the Smithsonian Museum of American History."

"Today's Autocar is a new company with a historic brand. It continues to disrupt the industry, which is one of the reasons we are known as the BADASS brand. We continue to innovate and lead the industry by manufacturing severe-duty vocational trucks that provide customers the perfect tool for their jobs with the most uptime, support and impact on their bottom line," Taitz added. "The Autocar brand led the way in green innovation dating back to 1923 with its first two EV (electric vehicle) trucks: Autocar Truck E1 and Autocar Truck E2. This year, we introduced Autocar E-ACTT electric powertrain designed for severe-duty applications."

Autocar does not have dealer inventory. Most vocational truck manufacturers sell stock mass-produced trucks through a dealership with no concern as to what body will need to be installed. Then, they compromise the original design with extreme modifications to mount the body. This step almost always includes cutting solid steel, splicing wiring and reconfiguring the chassis outside the control of the OEM (original equipment manufacturer). At Autocar, every truck is built right the first time, specifically designed for a customer's particular job.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Autocar Brand Celebrates 124 Years of Innovation BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / North America's oldest truck brand celebrates 124 years of the proud Autocar name. Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of specialized severe-duty, custom-engineered Class 7 and Class 8 vocational trucks, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs MOU with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology for Product ...
Pharnext Confirms Details for 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
Sidus Space Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
Ximen Mining Corp Closes Recently Announced Financings
Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Encore Energy and Azarga Uranium Provide Update on Proposed Transaction and Shareholder Vote
Vertical Exploration Pursuing Opportunities for Its St-Onge Wollastonite to Support Co2 ...
79 Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Transaction with Buck Gold Inc.
Via Renewables, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock; Amendment and Extension of ...
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...