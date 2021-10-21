The Autocar Brand Celebrates 124 Years of Innovation

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / North America's oldest truck brand celebrates 124 years of the proud Autocar name. Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of specialized severe-duty, custom-engineered Class 7 and Class 8 vocational trucks, …

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / North America's oldest truck brand celebrates 124 years of the proud Autocar name. Autocar, LLC , manufacturer of specialized severe-duty, custom-engineered Class 7 and Class 8 vocational trucks, commemorates the 124 th year of the Autocar truck brand. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the company manufactures its vocational trucks in Hagerstown, Ind., and its $120 million, 1-million-square-foot heavy-duty work truck plant in Birmingham, Ala. With deep American roots, the Autocar company is the only 100 percent American-owned company that assembles 100 percent of its trucks in the USA.

Autocar engineers trucks that support critical American infrastructure sectors such as refuse, material handling, concrete and logistics.

"As we celebrate 124 years of the iconic Autocar brand, we appreciate those who have played such a big role in the company's success," said Andrew Taitz, chairman of today's Autocar Truck. "The early builders of Autocar-brand trucks were ahead of their time when they built Autocar No. 1 in 1897. That tricycle, powered by a one-cylinder gasoline engine, now resides in the Smithsonian Museum of American History."

"Today's Autocar is a new company with a historic brand. It continues to disrupt the industry, which is one of the reasons we are known as the BADASS brand. We continue to innovate and lead the industry by manufacturing severe-duty vocational trucks that provide customers the perfect tool for their jobs with the most uptime, support and impact on their bottom line," Taitz added. "The Autocar brand led the way in green innovation dating back to 1923 with its first two EV (electric vehicle) trucks: Autocar Truck E1 and Autocar Truck E2. This year, we introduced Autocar E-ACTT electric powertrain designed for severe-duty applications."

Autocar does not have dealer inventory. Most vocational truck manufacturers sell stock mass-produced trucks through a dealership with no concern as to what body will need to be installed. Then, they compromise the original design with extreme modifications to mount the body. This step almost always includes cutting solid steel, splicing wiring and reconfiguring the chassis outside the control of the OEM (original equipment manufacturer). At Autocar, every truck is built right the first time, specifically designed for a customer's particular job.