MicroVision to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2021

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after the close of the market.

Following the issuance of the Company's financial results press release, interested parties can listen to the Company's webcast which will start at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021 by accessing the Investor Relations section of MicroVision's website on the Investor Relations Calendar page at https://ir.microvision.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Investors may submit questions for management in advance to IR@MicroVision.com or beginning 10 minutes before or during the live webcast on October 28, 2021. The webcast will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision's website on the Investor Relations Calendar page.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

David H. Allen
Darrow Associates, Inc.
408.427.4463
dallen@darrowir.com

DatumTitel
20.10.21MicroVision Announces CFO Transition
Accesswire | Analysen
20.10.21MicroVision CEO Interview with InvestorPlace Analyst to be Webcast on October 21
Accesswire | Analysen