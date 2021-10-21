Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
- (PLX AI) – Intel Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.71 vs. estimate USD 1.11.
- Q3 revenue USD 19,200 million vs. estimate USD 18,240 million
- Q3 gross margin 56% vs. estimate 54.9%
- Q3 net income USD 6,800 million vs. estimate USD 4,330 million
- Q3 EPS USD 1.67 vs. estimate USD 1.07
- Raising full-year 2021 EPS and gross margin guidance
- Now expecting GAAP EPS of $4.50 and non-GAAP EPS of $5.28 and GAAP gross margin of 55% and non-GAAP gross margin of 57%
