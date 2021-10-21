checkAd

Charah Solutions Awarded Multiple Contracts by Long-Term Southeastern Utility Partner for Construction and Ash Pond Closure Projects

Autor: Accesswire
21.10.2021, 22:30  |  15   |   |   

Scope of Project Includes Site Clearing, Road Construction, Ash Stabilization, Ash Excavation and Ash RelocationLOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of …

Scope of Project Includes Site Clearing, Road Construction, Ash Stabilization, Ash Excavation and Ash Relocation

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced that it has been awarded two ash pond closure contracts and one ash pond stabilization contract by a long-term Southeastern utility partner. Work on all three of these projects started in the fall of 2021. Charah Solutions will complete basin excavation work at each site with services including site clearing, haul road construction, ash stabilization, ash excavation and ash relocation into existing lined landfill cells.

The first project's scope includes the excavation and removal of coal combustion residuals (CCR) from a legacy ash pond and the delivery of the CCRs to another existing ash basin for processing. The second project's scope of work includes the construction of a haul road between two existing ash basins, site clearing work within one basin, and the establishment of a rim ditch and sump to begin the excavation and hauling of ash. The third project's scope includes ash basin stabilization so that the material can be excavated and processed in the future.

"Charah Solutions has decades of proven experience and expertise to handle every regulatory, engineering and technical issue related to pond excavation and CCR landfill management," said Scott Sewell, Charah Solutions President and CEO. "We are delighted to meet our customer's specific ash basin excavation and closure needs, paving the way for potential additional work in the future."

About Charah Solutions, Inc.
With 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects to sustainably manage and recycle ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit https://charah.com/ or download our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at www.charah.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

###

Investor Contact
Roger Shannon
Charah Solutions
(502) 245-1353
ir@charah.com

Media Contact
Tamara Davis
PriceWeber Marketing
(270) 202-8516
media@charah.com

SOURCE: Charah Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669008/Charah-Solutions-Awarded-Multiple-Co ...

Charah Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charah Solutions Awarded Multiple Contracts by Long-Term Southeastern Utility Partner for Construction and Ash Pond Closure Projects Scope of Project Includes Site Clearing, Road Construction, Ash Stabilization, Ash Excavation and Ash RelocationLOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs MOU with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology for Product ...
Pharnext Confirms Details for 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
Sidus Space Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
Ximen Mining Corp Closes Recently Announced Financings
Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Encore Energy and Azarga Uranium Provide Update on Proposed Transaction and Shareholder Vote
Vertical Exploration Pursuing Opportunities for Its St-Onge Wollastonite to Support Co2 ...
79 Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Transaction with Buck Gold Inc.
Via Renewables, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock; Amendment and Extension of ...
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Charah Solutions Receives AGC/Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award For Fourth Straight Year
Accesswire | Analysen