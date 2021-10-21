Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge Awards "Top Dog" Title and Impressive Prize Package to Stephanie Esposito

Vienna Beef donates $10,000 to IRAEF Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to provide aid to hospitality workersCHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Vienna Beef, the iconic Chicago brand and Hot Dog purveyor, today announced Stephanie Esposito of …

From Aug. 19 through Oct. 17, over 4,300 participants traveled across the greater Chicagoland area including Southeast Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana visiting as many Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stands as possible. The Challenge received over 29,000 check-ins, or Hot Dog Stand visits, in just 60 days.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Vienna Beef , the iconic Chicago brand and Hot Dog purveyor, today announced Stephanie Esposito of Garfield Ridge in Chicago, claimed the Top Dog title by visiting all 367 participating locations in just five and a half weeks of the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge . Hot Dog Royalty was also crowned for second through third place- Karen Buralli and Rose Lamont, who visited all 367 locations each.

"I am a highly competitive person, so when I heard about this challenge, it became a top priority. I had a very organized system to make sure I could get to each location as efficiently as possible," said Stephanie Esposito, Vienna Beef Top Dog challenge winner. "It was an incredible experience getting to visit parts of the region and meet people that I would never have had the chance to if it wasn't for Vienna Beef hosting this Challenge."

"As people were just starting to again venture out, mingle and return to restaurants, Vienna Beef set out to find a way to bring back fun, and business, to independently owned Hot Dog Stands across Chicagoland," said Tim O'Brien, president of Vienna Beef. "This led to the creation of the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge. We hoped, but could never have imagined, the enthusiasm that this city brought to compete for the Top Dog title. We are proud of the effort from all participants, our trusted partners and the city that we call home."

To extend the economic impact of the challenge's success to the greater Illinois restaurant industry, Vienna Beef also announced today a $10,000 donation to the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (IRAEF) Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. IRAEF Restaurant Employee Relief Fund was created in October 2020 to help support restaurant workers affected by the pandemic. Today, the fund has been expanded to also cover Illinois hospitality workers affected by natural disasters, injury and other unexpected life events.