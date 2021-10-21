BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank, today reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to …

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank, today reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.5 million or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was $6.8 million or $0.96 per diluted share compared to net income of $5.9 million or $0.82 per diluted share in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. Year to date income in the prior year-to-date period includes a $3.3 million gain on bargain purchase from the acquisition of MB Bancorp. The results in the current quarter and year to date periods reflect the operations of the former Delmarva Bancshares and 1880 Bank that were acquired on October 31, 2020. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2021 totaled $8.1 million consisting of $6.3 million in nonperforming loans and $1.8 million in other real estate owned, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2020, consisting of $5.6 million in non-performing loans and $2.8 million in other real estate owned. At September 30 2021, the loan loss allowance was $2.3 million, which represented 0.39% of total loans and 36.0% of non-performing loans compared to $1.8 million at December 31, 2020, which represented 0.30% of total loans and 32.5% of non-performing loans. In addition, at September 30, 2021, the Bank had credit impairment allowances of $5.6 million that is not included in the loan loss allowance. The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik and Vigilant mergers. At September 30, 2021, these acquired loans totaled $318.8 million or 55.1% of the loan portfolio.