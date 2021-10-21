checkAd

BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
21.10.2021, 22:45  |   |   |   

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank, today reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to …

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank, today reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.5 million or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was $6.8 million or $0.96 per diluted share compared to net income of $5.9 million or $0.82 per diluted share in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. Year to date income in the prior year-to-date period includes a $3.3 million gain on bargain purchase from the acquisition of MB Bancorp. The results in the current quarter and year to date periods reflect the operations of the former Delmarva Bancshares and 1880 Bank that were acquired on October 31, 2020.

Non-performing assets at September 30, 2021 totaled $8.1 million consisting of $6.3 million in nonperforming loans and $1.8 million in other real estate owned, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2020, consisting of $5.6 million in non-performing loans and $2.8 million in other real estate owned. At September 30 2021, the loan loss allowance was $2.3 million, which represented 0.39% of total loans and 36.0% of non-performing loans compared to $1.8 million at December 31, 2020, which represented 0.30% of total loans and 32.5% of non-performing loans. In addition, at September 30, 2021, the Bank had credit impairment allowances of $5.6 million that is not included in the loan loss allowance. The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik and Vigilant mergers. At September 30, 2021, these acquired loans totaled $318.8 million or 55.1% of the loan portfolio.

At September 30, 2021, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $807.4 million, net loans of $571.9 million, deposits of $674.2 million and total stockholders' equity of $80.9 million compared to $815.6 million, $607.1 million, $675.1 million and $74.0 million at December 31, 2020, respectively.

BayVanguard's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.54% at September 30, 2021 compared to 13.05% at December 31, 2020. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

BV Financial, Inc., in a press release dated August 5, 2021 announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby BayVanguard Bank has agreed to merge with North Arundel Savings Bank. As a merger among mutual institutions, there is no consideration to be paid.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with ten branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

Contact:

Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000

BV Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data)
9/30/2021 12/31/2020
Selected Balance Sheet Data:
Total Assets
$ 807,356 $ 815,565
Investment securities
47,120 39,929
Loans receivable, net
571,901 607,073
Total Deposits
674,181 675,096
Borrowings
36,775 54,655
Stockholders' Equity
80,949 74,021
Three Months Ended September 30,
Operating results:
2021 2020
Interest Income
$ 7,264 $ 4,269
Interest Expense
927 610
Net Interest income
6,337 3,659
Provision for Loan Losses
90 60
Net Interest Income after provision
6,247 3,599
Non-Interest Income
511 520
Non-Interest expense
3,901 2,271
Income before taxes
2,857 1,848
Income taxes
652 396
Net Income
$ 2,205 $ 1,452
Diluted Income per share
$ 0.31 $ 0.20
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Operating results:
2021 2020
Interest Income
$ 21,674 $ 11,800
Interest Expense
2,837 1,832
Net Interest income
18,837 9,968
Provision for Loan Losses
270 293
Net Interest Income after provision
18,567 9,675
Non-Interest Income
1,816 961
Gain on Bargain Purchase
- 3,285
Non-Interest expense
10,885 7,064
Income before taxes
9,498 6,857
Income taxes
2,665 982
Net Income
$ 6,833 $ 5,875
Diluted Income per share
$ 0.96 $ 0.82

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669179/BV-Financial-Inc-Announces-Financial ...

BV Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank, today reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs MOU with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology for Product ...
Pharnext Confirms Details for 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
Sidus Space Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
Ximen Mining Corp Closes Recently Announced Financings
Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Encore Energy and Azarga Uranium Provide Update on Proposed Transaction and Shareholder Vote
Vertical Exploration Pursuing Opportunities for Its St-Onge Wollastonite to Support Co2 ...
79 Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Transaction with Buck Gold Inc.
Via Renewables, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock; Amendment and Extension of ...
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...