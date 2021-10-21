Sphinx Resources Ltd. Announces Proposed Transaction with Barlow Mine Inc.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Sphinx Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SFX) ("Sphinx") announced today that it has entered into a letter of intent dated October 20, 2021 with Barlow Mine Inc. ("Barlow"), incorporated under the laws of Québec, …

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Sphinx Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SFX) ("Sphinx") announced today that it has entered into a letter of intent dated October 20, 2021 with Barlow Mine Inc. ("Barlow"), incorporated under the laws of Québec, pursuant to which Sphinx and Barlow intend to complete a business combination (the "Proposed Transaction"), in accordance with Policy 5.2 of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Proposed Transaction is an arm's length reverse takeover of Sphinx within the meaning of Policy 5.2 of the Exchange and is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including a due diligence of Barlow, a private placement described hereinafter and the receipt of all requisite regulatory and corporate and shareholder approvals, including that of the Exchange.

Pursuant to the Proposed Transaction, Sphinx shall proceed to an approximately 27:1 common share consolidation in order to reduce its outstanding common shares to approximately 6,000,000 and shall acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the share capital of Barlow for a total consideration of approximately $12,000,000 payable through the issuance of approximately 24,000,000 common shares in the share capital of Sphinx (after consolidation).

About Barlow

Barlow was incorporated under the QBCA on December 10, 1987. Barlow is a private mineral exploration company focused on developing an environmentally friendly, vertically integrated pig iron production operation. Barlow is an evaluation-stage corporation which fully owns, without any royalties, four iron ore properties in the Canadian mining region of Abitibi, Québec: the Iron Hill (Montgolfier) (6,854 ha), the Orvilliers (Montgolfier Western Extension) (4,066 ha), the Adam River (2,843 ha) and the Adam Gold (167 ha) (the "Projects"). The Projects host large resources with favourable production metrics. No securities of Barlow are currently publicly traded on any stock exchange and Barlow is not a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction.

The address of Barlow's corporate office is 1000-1255, rue Peel, Montréal, Québec H3B 2T9.

Financial position of Barlow

The audited financial statements of Barlow for the year ended December 31, 2020 reveals total assets of $100,596, total liabilities of $28,382, a loss of $149,045 and an accumulated deficit of $11,280,202.

Private placement

Concurrent to the Proposed Transaction, Barlow shall have completed a brokered private placement for a minimum of $4,000,000 and a maximum of $6,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, Barlow will issue subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts"). At closing of the Proposed Transaction, each Subscription Receipt will automatically be converted into one unit (a "Unit") consisting of one common share and one half warrant ("Warrant") of the resulting issuer (the "Resulting Issuer"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Resulting Issuer for a period of 24 months from the issuance of the Units. The Resulting Issuer will use the proceeds of the Private Placement to fund its working capital and its mining activities.