ARC Document Solutions to Report Third Quarter Results on November 4, 2021

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's related press release will also be issued on November 4, 2021, after the market close.

To access the live audio call, dial (833) 968-2212. International callers may join the conference by dialing (778) 560-2897. The conference code is 1086023 and will be required to dial in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available on the investor relations page of ARC Document Solution's website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.