Siltronic Says Merger with GlobalWafers Likely Won't Be Completed This Year
(PLX AI) – Siltronic merger with GlobalWafers will likely not be completed in the current financial year.Says merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearancesSays GlobalWafers and …
- (PLX AI) – Siltronic merger with GlobalWafers will likely not be completed in the current financial year.
- Says merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearances
- Says GlobalWafers and Siltronic continue to discuss constructively with the authorities on the terms of the outstanding clearances
