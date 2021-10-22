Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Siltronic Says Merger with GlobalWafers Likely Won't Be Completed This Year (PLX AI) – Siltronic merger with GlobalWafers will likely not be completed in the current financial year.Says merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearancesSays GlobalWafers and …



