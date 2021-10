Siltronic Says Merger with GlobalWafers Likely Won't Be Completed This Year Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 06:47 | | 11 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 06:47 | (PLX AI) – Siltronic merger with GlobalWafers will likely not be completed in the current financial year.Says merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearancesSays GlobalWafers and … (PLX AI) – Siltronic merger with GlobalWafers will likely not be completed in the current financial year.Says merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearancesSays GlobalWafers and … (PLX AI) – Siltronic merger with GlobalWafers will likely not be completed in the current financial year.

Says merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearances

