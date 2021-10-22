Essity 9-Month Sales Miss Expectations; Sets New Growth Target
(PLX AI) – Essity 9-month sales SEK 87,641 million vs. estimate SEK 88,100 million.9-month adjusted EBITA SEK 10,603 million vs. estimate SEK 10,400 millionCompany presents new business areas and new sales growth targetEssity new growth target is to …
- 9-month adjusted EBITA SEK 10,603 million vs. estimate SEK 10,400 million
- Company presents new business areas and new sales growth target
- Essity new growth target is to achieve sales growth of more than 5%, which includes both organic and acquisitions
- This replaces the previous target of organic sales growth of more than 3%
- Growth, both organic and through acquisitions, is prioritized in the Medical Solutions, Incontinence Products, Feminine Care and Professional Hygiene product categories
