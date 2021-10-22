BillerudKorsnas Says More Price Increases Necessary to Offset Cost Inflation Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 07:04 | | 37 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 07:04 | (PLX AI) – BillerudKorsnas says it will have to increase prices further and improve mix to offset cost inflation.Sees continued strong market conditions, good availability of pulp wood, but higher costs for chemicals, logistics and energyThe market … (PLX AI) – BillerudKorsnas says it will have to increase prices further and improve mix to offset cost inflation.Sees continued strong market conditions, good availability of pulp wood, but higher costs for chemicals, logistics and energyThe market … (PLX AI) – BillerudKorsnas says it will have to increase prices further and improve mix to offset cost inflation.

Sees continued strong market conditions, good availability of pulp wood, but higher costs for chemicals, logistics and energy

The market outlook for the next quarters is positive, the company said

Demand is expected to be strong in all segments and the conditions for liquid packaging board is expected to be stable BillerudKorsnas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

BillerudKorsnas Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer