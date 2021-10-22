Lifco Q3 Net Income SEK 518 Million vs. Estimate SEK 600 Million
(PLX AI) – Lifco Q3 sales SEK 4,158 million vs. estimate SEK 4,200 million.Q3 pretax profit SEK 692 million vs. estimate SEK 774 million
