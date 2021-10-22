Saab Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus as Orders Boom
- (PLX AI) – Saab Q3 orders SEK 15,605 million vs. estimate SEK 11,721 million.
- Q3 EPS SEK 2.22
- Q3 sales SEK 7,992 million vs. estimate SEK 7,866 million
- Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 6.3%
- Q3 net income SEK 324 million vs. estimate SEK 318 million
- Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 500 million vs. estimate SEK 461 million
- Says risks in the global supply chains, including shortages in the electronic component market, remain
- Says we have a close dialogue with our suppliers to mitigate potential future effects on supply shortages and secure delivery of products
- CEO sees several market campaigns ongoing, including opportunities for Gripen, GlobalEye, Ground Combat and in the underwater area
- CEO says I remain confident in our ability to deliver on our long-term targets and create sustainable value for all our shareholders
