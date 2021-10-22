Thule Q3 EBIT SEK 670 Million vs. Estimate SEK 601 Million
(PLX AI) – Thule Q3 sales SEK 2,772 million vs. estimate SEK 2,676 million.Q3 net income SEK 516 million vs. estimate SEK 455 millionQ3 adjusted EPS SEK 4.94
- (PLX AI) – Thule Q3 sales SEK 2,772 million vs. estimate SEK 2,676 million.
- Q3 net income SEK 516 million vs. estimate SEK 455 million
- Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 4.94
