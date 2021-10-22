Boliden Q3 EBIT SEK 2,305 Million vs. Estimate SEK 2,839 Million
(PLX AI) – Boliden Q3 revenue SEK 15,906 million vs. estimate SEK 17,100 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,419 million vs. estimate SEK 2,883 millionQ3 EPS SEK 6.57 vs. estimate SEK 7.97
