checkAd

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Investor Presentation

Autor: Accesswire
22.10.2021, 08:00  |  26   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF ), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that Andrew Male, Chairman, will provide a Company Update via the Investor …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF ), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that Andrew Male, Chairman, will provide a Company Update via the Investor Meet Company platform on Monday 1 November 2021 at 3:00pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted ahead of the event, via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet LOVE HEMP GROUP PLC via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/love-hemp-group-plc/register-inves ...

Investors who already follow LOVE HEMP GROUP PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:

Love Hemp Group
Andrew Male
Chairman & Director

Anna Legge
Chief Communications Officer

+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew.male@lovehempgroup.com


+44 (0) 7500 773 415
anna.legge@lovehempgroup.com

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited 		+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners
AQSE Corporate Advisor
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
 +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com
af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Alice McLaren/Madeleine
Gordon-Foxwell
Blytheweigh
+44 (0) 207 138 3204
lovehemp@blytheweigh.com


About Love Hemp Group
Love Hemp Group is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and vapes. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669212/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Invest ...

Love Hemp Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Investor Presentation LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF ), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that Andrew Male, Chairman, will provide a Company Update via the Investor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs MOU with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology for Product ...
Pharnext Confirms Details for 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
Empower Clinics Announces Acquisition of Four Operational Ontario Clinics
Vertical Exploration Pursuing Opportunities for Its St-Onge Wollastonite to Support Co2 ...
Group Ten Metals Announces Inaugural NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Stillwater West ...
Encore Energy and Azarga Uranium Provide Update on Proposed Transaction and Shareholder Vote
Sidus Space Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
Nexa Reports Third Quarter Exploration Results
Tego Cyber Announces Acceleration of Sales and Marketing Initiatives Following Recent Commercial ...
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...