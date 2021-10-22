GHP Specialty Care Q3 EBIT SEK 4.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 4 Million
(PLX AI) – GHP Specialty Care Q3 revenue SEK 294.7 million vs. estimate SEK 313 million.Q3 EBITDA SEK 31 million vs. estimate SEK 30 millionQ3 EBITDA margin 10.5%Q3 EBIT margin 1.4%Q3 net income SEK 1.2 millionQ3 organic growth 16%
