Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Probi Q3 Sales Fall 18% to SEK 159 Million (PLX AI) – Probi Q3 revenue SEK 159 million, down 18%.Q3 EBITDA margin 27%, down from 32% the previous yearSays saw strong underlying customer activity even though Q3 did not meet our expectations



