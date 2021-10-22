Probi Q3 Sales Fall 18% to SEK 159 Million
(PLX AI) – Probi Q3 revenue SEK 159 million, down 18%.Q3 EBITDA margin 27%, down from 32% the previous yearSays saw strong underlying customer activity even though Q3 did not meet our expectations
(PLX AI) – Probi Q3 revenue SEK 159 million, down 18%.Q3 EBITDA margin 27%, down from 32% the previous yearSays saw strong underlying customer activity even though Q3 did not meet our expectations
Probi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Probi Q3 revenue SEK 159 million, down 18%.
- Q3 EBITDA margin 27%, down from 32% the previous year
- Says saw strong underlying customer activity even though Q3 did not meet our expectations
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0