Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture

Autor: PLX AI
22.10.2021, 09:05  |  11   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Siemens Energy says Voith will take over Siemens Energy's 35 percent stake in Voith Hydro.The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price, and the transaction is still subject to the approval of the authoritiesSiemens Energy …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy says Voith will take over Siemens Energy's 35 percent stake in Voith Hydro.
  • The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price, and the transaction is still subject to the approval of the authorities
  • Siemens Energy says transaction is evidence of consistently aligning portfolio with core business
