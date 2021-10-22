Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy says Voith will take over Siemens Energy's 35 percent stake in Voith Hydro.The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price, and the transaction is still subject to the approval of the authoritiesSiemens Energy …



