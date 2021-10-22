BillerudKorsnas Jumps 5% on Earnings Beat, Strong Demand
- (PLX AI) – BillerudKorsnas shares rose almost 5% at the open after the company beat earnings expectations by 9% and said demand would continue to be strong in all segments.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA of SEK 1,117 million compared favorably with consensus of SEK 1,026 million
- The company said it will increase prices further to offset cost inflation
- The outlook comments are positive, Carnegie said
- The positive realized price trend continued, SEB said
