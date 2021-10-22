BillerudKorsnas Jumps 5% on Earnings Beat, Strong Demand Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 09:19 | | 26 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 09:19 | (PLX AI) – BillerudKorsnas shares rose almost 5% at the open after the company beat earnings expectations by 9% and said demand would continue to be strong in all segments.Q3 adjusted EBITDA of SEK 1,117 million compared favorably with consensus of … (PLX AI) – BillerudKorsnas shares rose almost 5% at the open after the company beat earnings expectations by 9% and said demand would continue to be strong in all segments.Q3 adjusted EBITDA of SEK 1,117 million compared favorably with consensus of … (PLX AI) – BillerudKorsnas shares rose almost 5% at the open after the company beat earnings expectations by 9% and said demand would continue to be strong in all segments.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of SEK 1,117 million compared favorably with consensus of SEK 1,026 million

The company said it will increase prices further to offset cost inflation

The outlook comments are positive, Carnegie said

The positive realized price trend continued, SEB said BillerudKorsnas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

BillerudKorsnas Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer