AiCuris Announces Expansion of its Collaboration with Lysando with a Focus on Diabetic Foot Infections

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY and BALZERS, LIECHTENSTEIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, and the biotechnology company Lysando AG with its Regensburg-based subsidiary Lysando GmbH, today announced the expansion of their existing long-term collaboration for the development and optimization of Artilysin(R)-based drug candidates for the topical treatment of infected, chronic wounds such as diabetic foot infections.

AiCuris and Lysando joined forces in 2019 to drive the fight against antimicrobial resistance, with innovative approaches based on Lysando's Artilysin(R) technology platform, a new class of phage-lysine derived artificial designer molecules with a novel mode of action and the potential to replace conventional antibiotics. Under the terms of the agreement, AiCuris received exclusive access to Lysando's technology to generate Artilysin(R)s for specific treatments of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacterial infections in humans. As part of the expanded collaboration, both companies are to develop new Artilysin(R)-based drug candidates for the treatment of Gram-negative bacterial bloodstream infections.

The new project will focus on the identification and optimization of Artilysin(R)s for the topical treatment of infected, chronic wounds, particularly wounds that fail to respond to conventional antiseptics or systemic antibiotics due to their location or the formation of drug-resistant microbial biofilms. Of note, in contrast to a systemic treatment, a topical formulation would also be beneficial in terms of antibiotic stewardship considerations. In addition, the specificity of Artilysin(R)s ensures the preservation of the natural healthy human microbiome and impede recolonization of pathogens.