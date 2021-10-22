Hella Doubles Production Capacity at Shanghai Plant
(PLX AI) – HELLA doubles production capacity at its site in Shanghai.Expansion of electronics plant to meet further growing demand for electronics solutions in China Workforce to be increased by up to 600 employees within the next three years to a …
- (PLX AI) – HELLA doubles production capacity at its site in Shanghai.
- Expansion of electronics plant to meet further growing demand for electronics solutions in China
- Workforce to be increased by up to 600 employees within the next three years to a total of 2,200 employees
