Hella Doubles Production Capacity at Shanghai Plant Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 09:25 | | 29 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 09:25 | (PLX AI) – HELLA doubles production capacity at its site in Shanghai.Expansion of electronics plant to meet further growing demand for electronics solutions in China Workforce to be increased by up to 600 employees within the next three years to a … (PLX AI) – HELLA doubles production capacity at its site in Shanghai.Expansion of electronics plant to meet further growing demand for electronics solutions in China Workforce to be increased by up to 600 employees within the next three years to a … (PLX AI) – HELLA doubles production capacity at its site in Shanghai.

Expansion of electronics plant to meet further growing demand for electronics solutions in China

Workforce to be increased by up to 600 employees within the next three years to a total of 2,200 employees HELLA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

HELLA Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer