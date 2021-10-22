DNB Down 2% After Carnegie Cuts Recommendation to Hold Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 09:32 | | 40 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 09:32 | (PLX AI) – DNB shares fell more than 2% after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy. DNB's premium valuation to peers is at a historical high, with limited potential for further multiple expansion, Carnegie saidPrice target raised to NOK … (PLX AI) – DNB shares fell more than 2% after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy. DNB's premium valuation to peers is at a historical high, with limited potential for further multiple expansion, Carnegie saidPrice target raised to NOK … (PLX AI) – DNB shares fell more than 2% after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.

DNB's premium valuation to peers is at a historical high, with limited potential for further multiple expansion, Carnegie said

Price target raised to NOK 222 from NOK 205 at Carnegie

Price target raised to NOK 234 from NOK 224 at SEB, which left its buy rating unchanged

NOTE: DNB posted record Q3 earnings yesterday, with a beat on EPS and net interest income



