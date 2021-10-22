DNB Down 2% After Carnegie Cuts Recommendation to Hold
- (PLX AI) – DNB shares fell more than 2% after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- DNB's premium valuation to peers is at a historical high, with limited potential for further multiple expansion, Carnegie said
- Price target raised to NOK 222 from NOK 205 at Carnegie
- Price target raised to NOK 234 from NOK 224 at SEB, which left its buy rating unchanged
- NOTE: DNB posted record Q3 earnings yesterday, with a beat on EPS and net interest income
