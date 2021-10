Chr. Hansen Guidance Is Too High, Bank of America Says in Price Target Cut Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 09:46 | | 31 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 09:46 | (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen's guidance is too high, Bank of America analyst said, cutting their price target on the stock and maintaining an underperform rating.Price target cut to DKK 450 from DKK 490, implying 10% downsideChr. Hansen's mid-term … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen's guidance is too high, Bank of America analyst said, cutting their price target on the stock and maintaining an underperform rating.Price target cut to DKK 450 from DKK 490, implying 10% downsideChr. Hansen's mid-term … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen's guidance is too high, Bank of America analyst said, cutting their price target on the stock and maintaining an underperform rating.

Price target cut to DKK 450 from DKK 490, implying 10% downside

Chr. Hansen's mid-term guidance in the Food Cultures & Enzymes business is too high, given structural deceleration in end-markets and a more limited contribution from upselling and category extensions, BofA said

The shares are too expensive in light of growth prospects that are not exceptional: BofA

Chr. Hansen was down 0.7% in early trading



