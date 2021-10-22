Chr. Hansen Guidance Is Too High, Bank of America Says in Price Target Cut
- (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen's guidance is too high, Bank of America analyst said, cutting their price target on the stock and maintaining an underperform rating.
- Price target cut to DKK 450 from DKK 490, implying 10% downside
- Chr. Hansen's mid-term guidance in the Food Cultures & Enzymes business is too high, given structural deceleration in end-markets and a more limited contribution from upselling and category extensions, BofA said
- The shares are too expensive in light of growth prospects that are not exceptional: BofA
- Chr. Hansen was down 0.7% in early trading
