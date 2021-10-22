Epiroc Raises 2% After Danske Upgrades to Buy Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 09:42 | | 42 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 09:42 | (PLX AI) – Epiroc shares rose 2% in early trading after Danske analysts lifted their recommendation to buy from hold.Epiroc is well placed to benefit from a cyclical upturn in mining capital expenditures, Danske said, raising its price target to SEK … (PLX AI) – Epiroc shares rose 2% in early trading after Danske analysts lifted their recommendation to buy from hold.Epiroc is well placed to benefit from a cyclical upturn in mining capital expenditures, Danske said, raising its price target to SEK … (PLX AI) – Epiroc shares rose 2% in early trading after Danske analysts lifted their recommendation to buy from hold.

Epiroc is well placed to benefit from a cyclical upturn in mining capital expenditures, Danske said, raising its price target to SEK 240 from SEK 205

The company also saw its price target raised to SEK 215 from SEK 200 at DNB

The order backlog is growing, with strong equipment orders supported by high mineral prices, DNB said, keeping a hold recommendation

Epiroc offers high-quality pure-play exposure to an emerging bull market in mining investments, SEB said, lifting its price target to SEK 240 from SEK 230 and maintaining a buy rating



