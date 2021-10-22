checkAd

Epiroc Raises 2% After Danske Upgrades to Buy

Autor: PLX AI
22.10.2021, 09:42  |  42   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Epiroc shares rose 2% in early trading after Danske analysts lifted their recommendation to buy from hold.Epiroc is well placed to benefit from a cyclical upturn in mining capital expenditures, Danske said, raising its price target to SEK 240 from SEK 205

  • (PLX AI) – Epiroc shares rose 2% in early trading after Danske analysts lifted their recommendation to buy from hold.
  • Epiroc is well placed to benefit from a cyclical upturn in mining capital expenditures, Danske said, raising its price target to SEK 240 from SEK 205
  • The company also saw its price target raised to SEK 215 from SEK 200 at DNB
  • The order backlog is growing, with strong equipment orders supported by high mineral prices, DNB said, keeping a hold recommendation
  • Epiroc offers high-quality pure-play exposure to an emerging bull market in mining investments, SEB said, lifting its price target to SEK 240 from SEK 230 and maintaining a buy rating


