Boliden Drops 5% as Earnings Miss on Shutdowns, Higher Operating Costs
(PLX AI) – Boliden shares fell 5% after earnings were weaker than expected across the board. Production shutdowns and higher energy prices affected the company's resultThe production disruptions at the important Aitik and Kevitsa locations affected …
- (PLX AI) – Boliden shares fell 5% after earnings were weaker than expected across the board.
- Production shutdowns and higher energy prices affected the company's result
- The production disruptions at the important Aitik and Kevitsa locations affected earnings more than expected, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- The report should lead to consensus cuts of 6-7%, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- Kepler reiterated a hold rating on Boliden, with price target SEK 335
