Boliden Drops 5% as Earnings Miss on Shutdowns, Higher Operating Costs

(PLX AI) – Boliden shares fell 5% after earnings were weaker than expected across the board.

Production shutdowns and higher energy prices affected the company's result

The production disruptions at the important Aitik and Kevitsa locations affected earnings more than expected, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said

The report should lead to consensus cuts of 6-7%, Kepler Cheuvreux said

