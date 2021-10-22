Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Holmen Q3 Earnings Top Expectations on Higher Wood Product & Paper Prices (PLX AI) – Holmen Q3 sales SEK 4,877 million vs. estimate SEK 4,883 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,129 million vs. estimate SEK 1,086 millionThe increase in profit was due to higher prices for wood products and paper, as well as seasonally low …



