Holmen Q3 Earnings Top Expectations on Higher Wood Product & Paper Prices

Autor: PLX AI
22.10.2021, 11:42  |  15   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Holmen Q3 sales SEK 4,877 million vs. estimate SEK 4,883 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,129 million vs. estimate SEK 1,086 millionThe increase in profit was due to higher prices for wood products and paper, as well as seasonally low …

  • (PLX AI) – Holmen Q3 sales SEK 4,877 million vs. estimate SEK 4,883 million.
  • Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,129 million vs. estimate SEK 1,086 million
  • The increase in profit was due to higher prices for wood products and paper, as well as seasonally low costs
  • Q3 EPS SEK 4.7
  • Q3 EBIT SEK 978 million vs. estimate SEK 1,055 million
  • Q3 net income SEK 763 million
