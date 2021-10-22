checkAd

Autoliv Q3 Earnings Miss Consensus as Organic Sales Drop 12%

Autor: PLX AI
22.10.2021, 12:02  |  17   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Autoliv Q3 revenue USD 1,847 million vs. estimate USD 1,834 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT USD 103 million vs. estimate USD 111 millionQ3 EBIT USD 99 million vs. estimate USD 110 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 0.73 vs. estimate USD 0.73Q3 adjusted …

  • (PLX AI) – Autoliv Q3 revenue USD 1,847 million vs. estimate USD 1,834 million.
  • Q3 adjusted EBIT USD 103 million vs. estimate USD 111 million
  • Q3 EBIT USD 99 million vs. estimate USD 110 million
  • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.73 vs. estimate USD 0.73
  • Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 5.6% vs. estimate 6.1%
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 11%
  • Outlook FY organic growth 8%
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%
  • Significant organic sales decline as global LVP declined by 20% vs. Q3 last year (according to IHS Markit Oct 2021)
  • Sales decreased organically by 12%, yet outperformed global LVP by almost 8pp, mainly due to product launches and positive vehicle mix effects and despite negative geographical mix effects. All regions outperformed LVP by 6-16pp
  • Profitability declined due to the lower sales and higher raw material costs
  • Return on capital employed declined to 10.5% and return on equity declined to 9.3%


