Fresenius Medical Faces Tough Q3; Consensus Too High, BofA Says
- (PLX AI) – Fresenius Medical faces a tough third-quarter earnings report, with consensus that may be too high, analysts at Bank of America said.
- Fresenius Medical is scheduled to report on Nov. 2
- The company may be tracking toward the bottom end of its guidance range as excess mortality is still running at elevated levels, BofA said
- BofA rates Fresenius Medical neutral, with price target EUR 69
